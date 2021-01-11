Report

Life returning to normal in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-11
Life returning to normal in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / Normal life returned to Al-Haboubi Square in the center of Nasiriya, the capital of Dhi Qar governorate, on Monday, after frequent bloody confrontations between demonstrators and security forces.

Iraqi civil society activist Ali Mahdi told Shafaq News Agency that the demonstrators withdrew from the square after Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi ordered to release the detainees and stop arresting the activists in the Governorate.

Deadly clashes break out again in Iraq’ Dhi Qar which injured 111 of security forces and demonstrators.

The clashes also resulted in one officer dead with unknown gunman.

