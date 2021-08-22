Lieutenant-General Jawdat refuses to assume the position of head of the Tarmiyah operations headquarters

Shafaq News/ Lieutenant-General Raed Shaker Jawdat refused to assume the position of head of the Tarmiyah operations headquarters.

This statement came a day after reports said that Lieutenant-General Raed Shaker Jawdat had been assigned the duties of the Tarmiyah Operations Commander, and was awaiting the approval of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on the assignment order.

For years, the Tarmiyah district, north of the capital, Baghdad, has witnessed an unstable security situation, and several security operations have been launched to impose security amid political desires to normalize the district's conditions.

On August 20, a force from the 12th Brigade of al-Hashd al-Shaabi was attacked in the Tarmiyah area.

A reliable source told Shafaq News Agency that a phone call took place with senior security leaders, the details of which included the refusal of Lieutenant-General Raed Shaker Jawdat to take over the position.

In a related context, another source told Shafaq News Agency, "Lieutenant-General Raed Shaker Jawdat refuses to work under the current command of Baghdad operations", noting that there will be changes in the security command in the coming days.

Lieutenant-General Raed Shakir Jawdat is one of the leaders of the battle of Mosul in 2016, and was responsible for expelling ISIS terrorists from the city's southern axis.