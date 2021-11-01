Libyan and Iraq to sign a new memorandum of understanding 

Shafaq News/ The Libyan Ambassador to Baghdad Al-Said Ali Al-Said revealed an agreement between Iraq and Libya to enhance the reality of the youth in the two countries.

Al-Said told Shafaq News Agency, "The visit of the Libyan Minister of Youth, Fathallah Abdul Latif Al-Zani, to Iraq, resulted in an agreement to sign a memorandum of understanding with his Iraqi counterpart, Adnan Darjal, to be signed early next month."

He indicated that the memorandum responds to the aspirations of young people in the two countries, stressing the importance of strengthening cooperation between Iraq and Libya in this regard.

The Libyan ambassador said that the memorandum includes expediting joint programs for cooperation between the two countries' youth in various fields, and establishing many activities and programs that interest the youth.

The "Baghdad: the Capital of Arab Youth" was launched on October 29, and attended by the Iraqi Minister of Youth and Sports, Adnan Darjal, Libyan Minister Fathallah Al-Zani, Lebanese Minister George Qardahi, Egyptian Minister Ashraf Sobhi, and Director of the Youth and Sports Department of the League of Arab States, Faisal Ali.