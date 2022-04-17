Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Legal expert explains the mechanism of passing the 2022 budget bill

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-17T21:46:15+0000
Legal expert explains the mechanism of passing the 2022 budget bill

Shafaq News/ Legal experts Ali al-Tamimi on Sunday illustrated the legal mechanism that allows the Iraqi parliament to mandate Mustafa al-Kadhimi's caretaker government to submit the 2022 federal budget bill.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, al-Tamimi explained that passing the bill by the lawmaking body requires an absolute majority (50% of the members plus one). 

"The general budget of 2022 is related to the food security of the country, which is a priority for the government of a caretaker government," he said. 

The legal expert said that the authorization shall include adopting the accounts of the previous budget in accordance with the financial administration law no. 6 of 2019, pursuant to Articles 62, 5, and 61 of the constitution.

related

There is no real will among MPs to amend the system of the electoral districts, MP says

Date: 2021-02-04 10:32:48
There is no real will among MPs to amend the system of the electoral districts, MP says

The Parliament directs the Government to implement Sinjar agreement

Date: 2021-01-11 14:06:40
The Parliament directs the Government to implement Sinjar agreement

A new independent group formed in the Iraqi Parliament

Date: 2022-01-07 22:14:45
A new independent group formed in the Iraqi Parliament

Parliament to pass the Federal Court bill today, and the budget tomorrow

Date: 2021-03-18 15:08:21
Parliament to pass the Federal Court bill today, and the budget tomorrow

The Parliament might switch the oil trading currency to the Iraqi dinar, MP says

Date: 2021-03-31 12:11:15
The Parliament might switch the oil trading currency to the Iraqi dinar, MP says

Shiite Framework: failing to reach the quorum is a victory and a historical situation

Date: 2022-03-26 13:29:37
Shiite Framework: failing to reach the quorum is a victory and a historical situation

MP denies reports about a General Amnesty bill undercook

Date: 2021-05-31 12:16:26
MP denies reports about a General Amnesty bill undercook

“It becomes mandatory for Parliament to question the Minister of Finance”, Official

Date: 2021-04-17 15:35:56
“It becomes mandatory for Parliament to question the Minister of Finance”, Official