Legal expert explains the mechanism of passing the 2022 budget bill

Shafaq News/ Legal experts Ali al-Tamimi on Sunday illustrated the legal mechanism that allows the Iraqi parliament to mandate Mustafa al-Kadhimi's caretaker government to submit the 2022 federal budget bill.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, al-Tamimi explained that passing the bill by the lawmaking body requires an absolute majority (50% of the members plus one).

"The general budget of 2022 is related to the food security of the country, which is a priority for the government of a caretaker government," he said.

The legal expert said that the authorization shall include adopting the accounts of the previous budget in accordance with the financial administration law no. 6 of 2019, pursuant to Articles 62, 5, and 61 of the constitution.