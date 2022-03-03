Legal Expert: parliament has the sole power to dissolve the Supreme Court 

Shafaq News/ Expert in Iraqi law, Jamal al-Asadi, said that the Iraqi parliament is the only authority that is empowered to dissolve the Federal Supreme Court, while the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister can float a new bill for the court.

"The parliament is the authority that enacted the Federal Supreme Court law. Consequently, it can annul the court by enacting a new bill that repeals its precedent," he said.

"Amending the law needs a simple majority [50%+1], but a new bill requires the approval of a two-third majority," he added, "an amendment bill or an entirely new bill can be submitted by either the president, the prime minister, or the parliament himself."

"Per the constitution, the federal court enjoys the sole power to interpret the law, determine the constitutionality of the law, and apply it to individual cases. For this reason, it cannot be dissolved. It is a constitutional necessity," he added.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, demanded reforming the Federal Supreme Court.

PM Barzani said in a press conference today, "we are ready to hold talks with the government to reach a constitutional solution and end the pending differences according to the constitution. We will be fully committed to our constitutional duties."

He added that recently, he contacted the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, and other senior Iraqi officials, and asked them, "if the Kurdistan region did not have oil, would you be committed to paying the region's dues? and they replied negatively.

The Prime Minister stressed the Kurdistan Regional government's keenness to ensure the region's Constitutional rights, and called for implementing several articles, including reforming the Federal Supreme Court according to article 92 of the constitution, as well as article 140.

"This is a message for our Iraqi brothers. We are part of Federal Iraq, we did not violate anyone's rights, and we do not allow anyone to violate ours. Kurdistan's doors are always open for them (Iraqis), as it has always been a haven for the afflicted", he said.

He added, "until today, The Federal Court hasn't been able to provide basic services for the Iraqi people."

The Prime Minister said that the Court's decision affects all Iraqis, not only the Kurdish people, pointing out that the Region has been put under great pressure, "but we are optimistic and sure that we will overcome this situation and achieve a better future and economy."