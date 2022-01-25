Led by al-Khanjar, Azm and Takaddom form a 67-MP bloc in the Iraqi parliament

Shafaq News/ The leading Sunni parties, Khamis al-Khanjar's Azm and Mohammad al-Halboosi's Takaddom, mustered the backing of 67 lawmakers to form the largest Sunni bloc in the Parliament, leading figure in Azm bloc, Noura al-Juhayshi, revealed on Tuesday.

Al-Juhayshi said that the blocs of Azm (Will), Takaddom (Progress), al-Jamaheer (Masses), in addition to independent Sunni MPs, formed "al-Siyada (Sovereignty) Coalition".

The new bloc will be led by Khamis al-Khanjar, said al-Juhayshi.

"This coalition will be the representative of the Sunni component in the political process and the Iraqi government," she added, "the bloc will work to meet the demands of our people in the liberated governorates; most notably, the repatriation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), disclose the fate of missing persons, and construction."

A statement issued by the bureau of al-Siyada Coalition leader, Khamis al-Khanjar, "Willingly, we proceed today, out of our commitment to the aspirations of our people and their interests, with forming a single group that believes in the love of Iraq, and is adamant about defending the rights of its people, the masses it represents, and every single internally displaced or forcibly disappeared person.

"We announce today forming an alliance that aims to consolidate the sovereignty of Iraq and guarantee the establishment of a real citizenship state."

"Al-Siyada Coalition will be your flag that will never fail you or your righteous causes, in cooperation with all the national forces working to rescue the country and serve the citizens."

"We will work to uphold our forces, all of their formations, in our battle against terrorism. We will also work to restrict the weapons to the hand of the state and its official institutions. We will present a unified national paper that charts the way of redemption and change," al-Khanjar concluded.

The head of Takaddom bloc, Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi, tweeted, "We congratulate our people and supporters the announcement of al-Siyada Coalition, in defense of Iraq's sovereignty and unity."

"The representatives of Azm and Takaddom have entrusted Sheik Khamis al-Khanjar to lead our political coalition in the next stage. We will work with our partners for the stability of the country and its advancement to serve its people."