Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Lebanon thanks Iraq for doubling the fuel support

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-09T11:32:32+0000
Lebanon thanks Iraq for doubling the fuel support
Shafaq News/ The Lebanese Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, sent a thanks wire to the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, after the latter's cabinet approved doubling the fuel supply to Beirut.

"With great thanks and gratitude, we were informed about your, and your government, approval to supply Lebanon with one million tons of crude oil at a rate sufficient to meet half of Lebanon's need of this substance annually," Berri said. 

"On behalf of the parliament and the Lebanese people, I extend my heartfelt thanks to Iraq's president, government, council, and people, wishing you success and exalt, and for Iraq more progress, stability, and prosperity." 

In its session today, Iraq's cabinet approved a deal to supply Lebanon with extra 500,000 tonnes of fuel a year. Pursuant to this decision, Baghdad will be supplying Beirut with a total of one million tons of fuel a year, which covers nearly half the Mediterranean country's needs.

related

Oil for medical services, a new agreement to be signed between Iraq and Lebanon

Date: 2021-04-09 12:01:44
Oil for medical services, a new agreement to be signed between Iraq and Lebanon

Iraq stands with Lebanon

Date: 2020-08-04 19:46:19
Iraq stands with Lebanon

Iraq draws lessons from Lebanon

Date: 2020-08-08 14:14:51
Iraq draws lessons from Lebanon

Iraq Dispatches wheat, medical supplies and Fuel to Lebanon

Date: 2020-08-14 13:03:19
Iraq Dispatches wheat, medical supplies and Fuel to Lebanon

Travelers coming from Iraq must undergo PCR tests before entering Lebanon

Date: 2020-10-11 09:53:35
Travelers coming from Iraq must undergo PCR tests before entering Lebanon

Iraqi MP reveals internal and external efforts to "Lebanonize" Iraq

Date: 2020-11-04 09:52:22
Iraqi MP reveals internal and external efforts to "Lebanonize" Iraq

Lebanese Authorities arrest Six Iraqis at the Airport

Date: 2021-01-29 08:22:55
Lebanese Authorities arrest Six Iraqis at the Airport

Iraq to send Lebanon Fuel aid

Date: 2021-02-02 15:49:24
Iraq to send Lebanon Fuel aid