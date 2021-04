Shafaq News / The Lebanese government announced postponing the visit of caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and the Lebanese delegation to Baghdad, for "internal Iraqi reasons".

A statement by the Media Office of the Presidency of the Lebanese Government said, "the visit of the caretaker Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, and the Lebanese delegation to the Republic of Iraq, which was scheduled to take place on April 17th, was postponed by our brothers in Iraq."