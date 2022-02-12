Report

Lebanon's Mikati to visit Baghdad soon, Minister says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-12T16:11:37+0000
Lebanon's Mikati to visit Baghdad soon, Minister says

Shafaq News/ The Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, will be heading to Iraq on an official visit soon, Lebanon's Minister of Industry, George Boujikian, revealed on Saturday.

Boujikian said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "Iraqi and Lebanese ministers signed various memoranda of understanding (MoU) during our last visit to Baghdad."

"The signed MoUs cover a spectrum of fields, including Industry, Agriculture, transportation, and others," he said.

"A government delegation headed by the Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati will be visiting Baghdad soon to complete the procedures of the MoUs and treaties signed between both countries," Boujikian added.

