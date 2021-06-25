Report

Lebanon’s Hezbollah thanks Iraq for helping

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-25T19:33:44+0000
Lebanon’s Hezbollah thanks Iraq for helping

Shafaq News/the Secretary-General of the Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, thanked on Friday to the Iraqi government and the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades.

Nasrallah said in a televised speech, in which he focused on the political and economic crisis in Lebanon, that he "wants to thank the Iraqi government and Iraqi officials for their decision to supply Lebanon with one million tons of oil, despite the economic difficulties in Iraq, in the context of helping the Lebanese overcome The economic crisis that afflicts them and threatens to cut off electricity and gasoline."

He added, "Thanks to the Iraqi government and Iraqi officials for this fraternal and humanitarian decision." Nasrallah added, "The second thanks go to the leadership of the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades, which announced during the past few days that it will also be part of the regional equation to protect the holy city, and to protect Jerusalem, Jerusalem and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque."

"This position also needs to be thanked," he added.

Nasrallah denounced "all those who are besieging Lebanon, imposing sanctions on it, and preventing anyone from providing help to Lebanon, foremost among them is the Great Satan, the United States of America."

