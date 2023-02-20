Lebanon praises Iraq's "brotherly" stance, invites Al-Sudani for a visit

Shafaq News / On Monday, the Iraqi prime minister, Muhamad S. Al-Sudani, received a Lebanese delegation headed by the Minister of Labor, Mustafa Bayram.

The PM's media office stated that both sides discussed bilateral relations, ways to develop cooperation in agricultural products exchange, the ports operating field, preventing double taxation, and other issues of common interests.

Minister Bayram handed Al-Sudani a letter from the Lebanese prime minister, Najib Mikati, in which he appreciated Iraq's "brotherly stances" and called on his Iraqi counterpart to visit Beirut.

It is worth noting that with the elevation of the power grid struggle in Lebanon, Iraq agreed to continue supplying Lebanon's electricity company with heavy fuel oil for another year.

In 2021, Baghdad also offered the Lebanese government one million tons of heavy fuel oil for a year in exchange for services, including health care for Iraqi citizens

