Lebanon lifts ban and facilitates residency for Iraqi nationals

Shafaq News / Lebanese authorities issued three resolutions on Wednesday regarding the residency of Iraqis in the country, including the permanent lifting of the ban on Iraqis who left Lebanon without official residency permits.

Amin Nasser, the Director of the Iraqi Media Network office in Beirut, announced in a Facebook post, "Three significant resolutions have been issued by the Lebanese General Security Directorate under the leadership of General Elias Al-Bisseri, the General Director of Lebanese General Security, following my visit this morning to Deputy Director of State Security, General Hassan Shoukeir."

He further explained that "the ban on Iraqis who left Lebanon without official residency permits and obtained foreign nationality has been permanently lifted. Additionally, a legal settlement has been announced for those with expired residency permits."

Nasser pointed out that "procedures for the entry of Iraqi nationals into Lebanon will be facilitated."