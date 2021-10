Shafaq News/ The Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, arrived in Iraq on an official visit on Monday.

A government source told Shafaq News Agency that the visit will last for several hours. Mikati will meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to discuss the issue of common interests, including the economic and political files.

It is worth noting that last July, Iraq, and Lebanon signed an agreement to sell one million tons of heavy fuel oil in exchange for Lebanese services and goods.