Shafaq News / Lebanon’s Minister of Health talked about an agreement with Iraq to exchange health services for oil.

The Lebanese Minister of Health in the caretaker government, Hamad Hassan, said yesterday in an interview with Al-Manar TV that Lebanon will sign -by the end of this week- an agreement between Iraq and Lebanon to exchange "black oil" for the Lebanese medical services.

Hassan said Iraq’s Health Minister Hassan Al-Tamimi will visit Lebanon next Wednesday to discuss ways to implement the agreement.