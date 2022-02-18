Lebanese PM invites Kurdistan's President to visit Beirut

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-18T14:36:47+0000

Shafaq News/ On the sidelines of his participation in the Munich Security Conference, Germany, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with Lebanon's Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, earlier today, Friday. The meeting touched upon the latest developments in Iraq, the political process in the country, the election of the Presidency of the Council of Representatives of Iraq, and the ongoing efforts to form the next Iraqi government. "Discussions focused on the latest political, security and economic developments in Lebanon, and the bilateral relations between Iraq–Kurdistan Region and Lebanon," he said. President Barzani reiterated the Region's willingness to develop relations with Lebanon and highlighted the activities of the Lebanese community in many areas in the Kurdistan Region. Prime Minister Najib Mikati gave a brief overview of the political and economic status of Lebanon and the current challenges his country faces. Mikati underlined Lebanon's readiness to strengthen ties with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and invited President Barzani for an official visit to Lebanon.

