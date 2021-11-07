Report

Lebanese Hezbollah condemns the assassination attempt against PM al-Kadhimi

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-07T16:56:07+0000
Lebanese Hezbollah condemns the assassination attempt against PM al-Kadhimi

Shafaq News/ Hezbollah condemned the assassination attempt against Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The party said in a statement, "Hezbollah condemns in the strongest terms the treacherous attack that targeted the house of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi", the party called for, "a thorough and decisive investigation to uncover the circumstances of this attack, those behind it, and its ominous goals."

The party called for putting all efforts to maintain security and stability, and address political differences with wisdom, dialogue, patience, and communication.

