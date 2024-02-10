Lebanese Army rescues kidnapped Iraqi citizen on Lebanese-Syrian border
Shafaq News/ An Iraqi citizen was successfully liberated from abduction on the Lebanese-Syria borders, according to the Lebanese Army.
The Army said the Iraqi was kidnapped on January 31, 2024, in Beirut.
“Based on intelligence, the Army conducted a series of raids leading to the rescue operation on February 9, 2024, at the Lebanese-Syrian border. During the operation, three individuals involved in the kidnapping were apprehended.”
The detainees are under investigation after being referred to the competent judiciary