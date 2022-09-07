Report

Leaf concludes her visit to Baghdad, heads to Erbil

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-07T07:18:42+0000
Leaf concludes her visit to Baghdad, heads to Erbil

Shafaq News / United States Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, wrapped up her visit to Iraq on Wednesday by meeting the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zaidan.

The U.S. ambassador to Baghdad, Alina Romanowski, said in a tweet that Leaf also met "30 inspiring women from the #LevelUpLaunch".

"Onward to Erbil to strengthen our partnership with the #IKR leaders & people", she added.

Earlier today, a reliable political source revealed the main reason for the visit of the United States Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs to Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News agency that Leaf conveyed an international warning to Iraqi officials, amid the exacerbating crisis the country is experiencing, expressing concern over the possibility that it turns into an armed conflict.

During the meetings she held in Iraq, Leaf stressed the need to address the situation as soon as possible, as well as prevent any escalation that might take place in the Green Zone, noting that if this happens, the international community will intervene, especially Washington, to prevent the collapse of the Iraqi system, according to the source.

She also emphasized the importance of not "excluding" the Sadrist movement from the political process, and trying, through dialogue, to meet its demands.

