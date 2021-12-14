Leading figure of the Baath dies at 74

Shafaq News/ The former secretary of the Baath party's Regional Command, Abdul-Baqi Abdul-Karim al-Saadoun, on Tuesday died at 74 in a hospital in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

A source in the Ministry of Justice said al-Saadoun passed away in the hospital without providing further details.

The Iraqi authorities apprehended al-Saadoun, who was the second in command of the dissolved Baath party, in mid-2015.

Baghdad's Supreme Criminal Court sentenced the former member of the Iraqi parliament to death over charges related to genocide.