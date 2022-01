Shafaq News/ A leading figure of Coordination Framework, a consortium of Iraqi Shiite political forces opposing the October 10 election results, has been assigned to the duties of the undersecretary of the Federal Ministry of Trade.

A source said that the leading figure in al-Hekmah bloc, Sitar al-Jaberi, was appointed to the position earlier today, Sunday.

Al-Jaberi is a former member of the Iraqi council of representatives.