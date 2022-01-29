Leading figure in al-Hakim's movement accuses Kuwait of "aggravating Iraq's situation"
Category: Iraq News
Shafaq News/ Leading figure Ammar al-Hakim's al-Hekmah movement, Raheem al-Abboudi, said the Kuwait's decision to halt air traffic movement with Iraqi airports contributes to "aggravating the situation in Iraq."
In the aftermath of the rocket attack that targeted the Baghdad International Airport, Kuwaiti authorities opted to suspend flights to Iraq.
"The majority of the Kuwaiti flights to Baghdad land in Najaf's airport, not Baghdad," said al-Abboudi in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the decision conveys negative implications about the security situation inside Iraq. Of course, it has an impact on Iraq's economy and reputation in the international community."
Al-Abboudi urged the Iraqi political forces to join efforts in order to cope with the challenges and maintain security.