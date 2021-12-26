Leading figure in Al-Maliki's alliance accuses al-Kadhimi of being a "tool"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-26T15:56:46+0000

Shafaq News/ The leading figure of Nouri Al-Maliki's State of Law Coalition, Gatah al-Rikabi, accused the caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, of surrendering the authority of instilling changes in the government and dismissing senior officials to a certain political party. Al-Rikabi told Shafaq News Agency, "al-Kadhimi is breaking the law. He does not have the powers to dismiss or appoint any governor." "The Prime Minister has become a tool to a well-known political party. This party is running the state for its own interest and making changes in the government accordingly." "The political movement that began with changing the governors of Dhi Qar and Najaf will extend to al-Diwaniyah and Babel. It might reach other governorates soon."

