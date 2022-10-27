Report

Leading figure discloses the KDP ministers in al-Sudani's cabinet: Fuad Hussein will remain foreign minister

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-27T13:40:52+0000
Leading figure discloses the KDP ministers in al-Sudani's cabinet: Fuad Hussein will remain foreign minister

Shafaq News/ Incumbent Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, will resume his current duties under Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani's cabinet, a leading figure in the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) revealed on Thursday.

"The KDP's share in the incoming government is three portfolios: foreign affairs, construction, and environment," KDP member Shirzad Qasem told Shafaq News Agency, "the figures who will take over have already been named and will be voted upon today."

Qasem said that Bangin Rikani will hold the Construction portfolio and Vian Sabri will be the minister of Environment.

"Fuad Hussein will remain on the top of the foreign ministry," he added.

