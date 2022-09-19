Report

Leading figure denies CF's intention to nominate al-Abadi for premiership

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-19T17:38:17+0000
Shafaq News/ A leading figure in al-Hekmah movement, Fadi al-Shammari, refuted media reports claiming that the Coordination Framework (CF), a consortium of mainly Iran-backed Shiite political forces, is considering an alternative for Mohammed Shiyaa al-Sudani for the premiership of Iraq.

Al-Shammari affirmed in a statement to Shafaq News Agency that "the Coordination Framework is committed to naming Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani as things stand."

"Reports claiming it decided to go for former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi as an alternative are unfounded," he explained.

The leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, has cast a veto on al-Sudani's candidature for the premiership. Al-Sadr portrays al-Sudani as a puppet of former Prime Minister Haidar Nouri al-Maliki, leader of the State of Law bloc and an arch-foe of the young influencial clergyman.

Last month, al-Sadr commanded his followers to storm the parliament to disrupt a parliament session that would ultimately announce al-Sudani a prime minister.

