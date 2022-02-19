Leaders of the trilateral coalition to meet after al-Halboosi's Cairo visit ends; source

Shafaq News/ A trilateral meeting expected to bring together the leaders of the Sadrist movement, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and al-Siyada alliance as soon as the parliament speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, returns to Iraq, a source revealed on Saturday.

Al-Halboosi is currently on an official visit to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, to participate in the activities of the 32nd conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union.

"The meeting that will bring together Muqtada al-Sadr, Mohammad al-Halboosi, and Masoud Barzani, or whoever will represent him, has not been scheduled yet. However, it is expected to to take place soon after the return of al-Halboosi from Cairo," the source said.

"Beside from the main objectives of the alliance, the meeting wull touch on the oil file and the recent decisions of the Supreme Federal Court and a spectrum of issues that are vital to the Iraqi public opinion and might contribute to easing the tension," the source added.

On Thursday, the Kurdish leader discussed over a phone call with the leader of the Sadrist movement the steps the trilateral alliance shall take to expedite the formation of the Iraqi central government.

According to a joint statement issued by the two leaders, a meeting might bring together the leaders of the alliance's member parties in the near future.

The bloc of the firebrand Shiite cleric, already the biggest in the October 10 election, has been mobilizing impetus behind a "National Majority Government", challenging the status quo "consensus governments", the forces of the Shiite Coordination Framework have been lobbying for.

al-Sadr has said he will ally himself with whoever puts Iraq's national interests first. That is an indication that he may exclude some Iran-backed Shiite blocs in favor of parties with cross-sectarian support.

The Sadrist movement, the Sunni al-Siyada alliance, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party joined hands in what became known later as the trilateral alliance.