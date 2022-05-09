Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Leaders of Homeland Rescue alliance meet with Masoud Barzani

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-09T12:26:01+0000
Leaders of Homeland Rescue alliance meet with Masoud Barzani

Shafaq News / The headquarters of the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, revealed on Monday that the Homeland Rescue alliance's leaders discussed forming the new Iraqi government and the Sadrist movement's initiative.

The headquarters said in a statement a delegation that includes Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi, Khamis al-Khanjar, and Hasan al-Athari, had arrived in Erbil today.

The statement added that the delegation met leader Barzani and discussed with him the latest political developments in the country and the Sadrist movement's initiative.

Yesterday, a source from al-Siyada coalition revealed that the Homeland Rescue alliance will meet in Erbil to discuss the current political impasse.

Earlier, the Coordination Framework launched a 9-point initiative, while the Sadrist movement called on independent MPs to ally and form the government.

related

Masoud Barzani receives the top Sunni leaders in a swift visit to Erbil

Date: 2022-01-08 12:12:04
Masoud Barzani receives the top Sunni leaders in a swift visit to Erbil

Masoud Barzani and al-Kildani call for preserving the rights of Iraq's components

Date: 2022-02-27 12:37:02
Masoud Barzani and al-Kildani call for preserving the rights of Iraq's components

Al-Siyada coalition: Leader Barzani's initiative will solve the political crisis

Date: 2022-02-02 13:30:02
Al-Siyada coalition: Leader Barzani's initiative will solve the political crisis

Masoud Barzani receives al-Halboosi, al-Khanjar amid heated Sunni standoff

Date: 2022-04-26 12:49:50
Masoud Barzani receives al-Halboosi, al-Khanjar amid heated Sunni standoff

Al-Nujaifi meets Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani in Erbil

Date: 2021-06-06 13:03:33
Al-Nujaifi meets Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani in Erbil

Leader Barzani: we must reconsider the Peshmerga's defense lines

Date: 2021-12-03 10:17:06
Leader Barzani: we must reconsider the Peshmerga's defense lines

Masoud Barzani debunks statements attributed to the KDP

Date: 2022-01-11 14:07:57
Masoud Barzani debunks statements attributed to the KDP

Leader Barzani's office confirms reports about al-Sadr's call

Date: 2022-03-10 20:13:12
Leader Barzani's office confirms reports about al-Sadr's call