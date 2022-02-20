Leader in Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq sentenced to death in Maysan

Shafaq News / A leader in Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq was sentenced to death today on charges of terrorism, a reliable source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the Maysan Criminal Court issued a death sentence against the leader in the Asa'ib, Hassan Tiraz al-Kinani.

On February 2, Iraqi security forces captured a contract killer charged with more than 20 killings and homicides in the governorate of Maysan.

The Security Media Cell (SMC) said that the arrestee was caught in a raid orchestrated by the govenorate's Operations Command in al-Mashrah area.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the arrestee is wanted for a long list of charges following Article 4/Terrorism, 406/Homicide, and 421/Abduction.

The arrestee, Hasan Trad Ghleim from the Sneid tribe, has more than 20 assassinations and 29 arrest warrants in his record.

The source said that Ghleim assassinated Judge Ahmed Faisal al-Saedi who refused to cooperate with him, referred his narcotics case to the criminal court, and issued an arrest warrant against him.

He also killed Lieutenant Hosam al-Alyawi who ordered a raid to his headquarters and attempted to arrest him for his involvement in the killing of the educational supervisor Hamid Nehme. Nehme refused to withdraw a case he filed against Ghleim.

The list of Ghleim's victims includes more than 20 persons, including members of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement and al-Salam companies, in addition to civil activists, tribal figures, and civilians.

Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq issued had issued a statement refuting what was circulated by social media users about Ghleim's affiliation to the Iranian-backed movement.

The movement said it endorses the security forces in their quest to fight crime and urged them to execute a full swing campaign against the criminals.