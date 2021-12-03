Leader Barzani: we must reconsider the Peshmerga's defense lines

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani stressed today the need to reconsider the Peshmerga forces' defense lines, following the recent ISIS attack that targeted Kurdish areas.

Leader Barzani, said in a statement issued against the background of the incident, "It was announced that in order to protect and defend the homeland, it is necessary to reconsider and assess the Peshmerga forces' affairs and defense lines, and take the necessary measures against any existing gap."

"We must avenge the blood of the martyrs", he added.