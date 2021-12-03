Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Leader Barzani: we must reconsider the Peshmerga's defense lines

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-03T10:17:06+0000
Leader Barzani: we must reconsider the Peshmerga's defense lines

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani stressed today the need to reconsider the Peshmerga forces' defense lines, following the recent ISIS attack that targeted Kurdish areas.

Leader Barzani, said in a statement issued against the background of the incident, "It was announced that in order to protect and defend the homeland, it is necessary to reconsider and assess the Peshmerga forces' affairs and defense lines, and take the necessary measures against any existing gap."

"We must avenge the blood of the martyrs", he added.

related

Kampash reveals to Shafaq News agency the details of its meeting with Masoud Barzani

Date: 2021-01-07 17:01:52
Kampash reveals to Shafaq News agency the details of its meeting with Masoud Barzani

UK's Chief of DSAME: we will remain a friendly force for Iraq and Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-08 12:19:02
UK's Chief of DSAME: we will remain a friendly force for Iraq and Kurdistan

Al-Kadhimi, Barzani agree on protecting the borders

Date: 2021-06-05 20:59:51
Al-Kadhimi, Barzani agree on protecting the borders

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets with the Iraqi President and the leader of the National State Forces Alliance

Date: 2021-11-17 11:08:17
Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets with the Iraqi President and the leader of the National State Forces Alliance

Al-Nujaifi meets Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani in Erbil

Date: 2021-06-06 13:03:33
Al-Nujaifi meets Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani in Erbil

Masoud Barzani meets the Australia's ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-06-26 12:47:07
Masoud Barzani meets the Australia's ambassador to Iraq

The U.S. new Consul General visits Masoud Barzani

Date: 2021-07-11 11:57:31
The U.S. new Consul General visits Masoud Barzani

Iraqi opposition surrendered the former regime's security expertise to terrorist organizations, former Minister says

Date: 2021-08-20 16:03:51
Iraqi opposition surrendered the former regime's security expertise to terrorist organizations, former Minister says