Leader Barzani to launch an initiative to end the deadlock in Iraq, Al-Fateh says

Shafaq News/ The Shiite Coordination Framework and its allies are awaiting an initiative from the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani

The leader of the Al-Fateh Alliance, affiliated with the Framework, Ali Al-Zubeidi, told Shafaq News Agency, "It is not true that part of the coordination framework belongs to the opposition."

"The Framework forces continue their meetings with the political forces to end the political deadlock."

Al-Zubeidi indicated that the Framework awaits an important initiative by the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani."

In turn, the leader of the Framework, Ali Al-Fatlawi, confirmed to our Agency, "The news about an agreement that a part of the Framework stand by Al-Sadr to form a majority government, and another part would be in the opposition is incorrect, and there is no such agreement or proposal.

"The Shiite coordination Framework is still firm that it would form the government or be in opposition with all its forces."

The Coordination Framework launched a 9-point initiative earlier, while the Sadrist movement called on independent MPs to ally and form the government.

A source revealed to our Agency that 46 independent MPs met at MP Haidar al-Shamkhi's residence to discuss the latest political developments. A new decisive meeting will be held in the next few days.

Since the Iraqi Parliament held its first session on the ninth of last January, the situation became more complicated with the Framework insisting on having the "Shiite" largest Bloc because the prime minister is entitled to the Shiites, while the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr refuses to engage in an alliance with the Framework forces and adheres to excluding the leader of the State of Law coalition Nuri al-Maliki from any alliance.

On the other hand, the dispute between the two Kurdish poles continues; the Kurdistan Democratic Party says the position of the President of the Republic is a "Kurdish entitlement, and not for a specific party." At the same time, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan asserts that this position is its right.

The scene became more critical after al-Sadr announced his withdrawal from negotiations to form the next government and choose the next prime minister giving this task to the Framework to solve in 40 days but the Framework "failed."

The Sadrist Movement leader then called for independent deputies to form the next Iraqi government within 15 days.

The Shiite Cleric renewed his call to some of the Framework's forces to join the Alliance with the Sadrist bloc.

This situation created differences of opinions among the independent representatives over the initiatives of the Shiite rivals, the Sadrist movement, and the Coordination Framework.