Leader Barzani's office confirms reports about al-Sadr's call

Shafaq News / The office of Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani confirmed that the latter had received a phone call from the head of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr.

A statement by the office said that the two sides discussed the political process in Iraq and the latest updates in the government file.

No further details were disclosed.

Earlier today, the office of the head of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, revealed that the latter held talks with the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, and the head of the state of law coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, for the first time in a while.

A statement reported to Shafaq News agency said that al-Sadr also called the Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi and the head of al-Siyada coalition, Khamis al-Khanjar.

The parties discussed the latest political developments in the country.

Al-Sadr is keen to form a national majority government excluding the head of the state of law coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, who is also a member of the Coordination Framework, which is calling for forming a consensus government that brings all Iraqi parties together.