Leader Barzani receives UK ambassador to Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-05T12:16:20+0000
Leader Barzani receives UK ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News / Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani received the UK ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson Richardson, on Sunday.

A statement by the Barzani headquarters said that the meeting discussed the political process in the country and the obstacles hindering the formation of a new government.

Leader Barzani stressed the Kurdistan Region's commitment to protecting all communities and their rights.

For his part, the British ambassador confirmed his country's commitment to the outcomes of the Region's Prime Minister to the UK, laying emphasis on the importance of strengthening ties between Erbil and London.

