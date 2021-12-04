Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-04T19:57:16+0000
Leader Barzani receives Khamis al-Khanjar in Erbil today

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, discussed today with the head of the Azm coalition, Khamis al-Khanjar, the political situation in Iraq and the region.

 According to a statement by Barzani's headquarters, Barzani received al-Khanjar and an accompanying delegation in Erbil today, where they discussed the political situation in Iraq and the region and the latest developments in the country.

 The statement added that the two sides exchanged views on the recent parliamentary elections and the new political alliances in the Iraqi political process.

