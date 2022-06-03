Leader Barzani recalls Ayatollah Al-Sadr: he was a title for challenging injustice

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, recalled Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Muhammad Muhammad-Sadiq al-Sadr, on the 23rd anniversary of his assassination.

"The martyrdom of Grand Ayatollah Muhammad Muhammad Sadeq al-Sadr and his two sons twenty-three years ago was a title for challenging injustice, and the beginning of the end for the rule of tyranny and dictatorship." Leader Barzani said.

"On their memory, we greet their pure souls," he added.

Grand Ayatollah al-Sadr (1943 – 1999), the father of the cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr, was a prominent Iraqi Shia marja'. He called for government reform and the release of detained Shia leaders. The growth of his popularity, often referred to as the followers of the Vocal Hawza, also put him in competition with other Shi'a leaders, including Mohammed Baqir al-Hakim, who was exiled to Iran.

He was considered one of the most powerful political figures in Iraq in the late 20th century. In addition, Al-Sadr is the author of more than 26 books dealing with various religious topics.

His car was intercepted by an Oldsmobile car and killed by machine guns used by the army. Both his sons and son-in-law tried to save him, but they were instantly killed. His other son also died later of his wounds.