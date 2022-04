Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, expressed contentment over the success of a surgery that Iraqi politician Iyad Allawi underwent in Amman.

A statement by Barzani's headquarters said that the latter held a phone call with Allawi to check on his health situation, after he was hospitalized in Jordan.

The statement added that leader Barzani wished Allawi good health and a speedy recovery.