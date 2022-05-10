Leader Barzani expresses concern over the future of Kurds in Syria

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, met on Tuesday with the Russian Ambassador to Iraq, Elbrus Kutrashev.

A statement by Barzani's office said that the two sides discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and Syria, in addition to the Kurdish-Russian relations.

Leader Barzani shed light on the challenges facing the political process in Iraq, efforts to form a new government, and ways to overcome the obstacles and challenges hindering it.

The Kurdish leader also expressed concerns over the future of the Kurdish community in Syria, according to the statement.