Leader Barzani discusses the political development with the Al-Siyada Alliance

Shafaq News/ The Head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, met a high-level delegation from the Al-Siyada Alliance on Saturday.

In a statement, Barzani's headquarters said that the delegation included Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi, and the Al-Siyada head Khamis al-Khanjar.

The two sides discussed the political situation in Iraq and the latest developments.

Since the Iraqi Parliament held its first session on the ninth of last January, Iraq's situation has become more complicated.

The main Shiite poles still have many disagreements, with the Framework insisting on having the "Shiite" largest bloc because the prime minister is entitled to the Shiites. At the same time, the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr refuses to engage in an alliance with the Framework forces and adheres to excluding the leader of the State of Law coalition Nuri al-Maliki from any alliance.

On the other hand, the dispute between the two Kurdish poles continues; the Kurdistan Democratic Party says the position of the President of the Republic is a "Kurdish entitlement, and not for a specific party." At the same time, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan asserts that this position is its right.

The scene became more critical after al-Sadr announced his withdrawal from negotiations to form the next government and choose the next prime minister giving this task to the Framework to solve in 40 days that also failed in this mission.

Now, a new initiative launched by the independent deputies is waiting for the response of the political parties.