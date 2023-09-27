Leader Barzani and Kurdish PM offer condolences and assistance for the Fire incident in Al-Hamdaniya

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, expressed "deep sadness and condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic fire incident in the Hamdaniya district."

A major fire broke out inside a wedding hall, resulting in over 115 deaths and more than 200 injuries.

PM Barzani directed the Ministry of Health and relevant authorities to "immediately provide assistance" at the accident site.

He affirmed the readiness of the Kurdistan Regional Government to offer all possible assistance in this tragic incident.

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani also offered condolences and prayed for the swift recovery of the wounded.

The tragic incident was attributed to negligence and violations of safety conditions, including fireworks, which led to a partial collapse of the hall.

Among the casualties were women and children.

Nineveh Governor Najm al-Jubouri has declared a week of mourning in the governorate to honor and remember the victims of the tragic Hamdaniya wedding hall fire.