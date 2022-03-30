Leader Barzani: Parliament and other institutions must carry out their duties away from any pressure

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani received the US Ambassador to Baghdad and the Foreign Minister of Luxemburg in his headquarters in Erbil.

In a statement, Barzani's office said that he discussed with US Ambassador Matthew Tueller the political process and steps to form the new Iraqi government. At the same time, Tueller affirmed his country's support for the stability of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

The US Ambassador stressed that "the United States hoped for a strong Iraqi government and valued Barzani's role in establishing the Kurdistan Region, the new Iraq, and the Iraqi political process."

Concerning the Iraqi political crisis, the Kurdish leader said, "the parliament and other institutions must carry out their duties and implement the principles of partnership, and the constitution, away from any pressure to rectify the situation in the country."

On the other hand, Masoud Barzani received Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn and discussed the political situation in Iraq and the region, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the condition of Yazidis and refugees in Sinjar.

On the situation in Iraq, the two sides expressed hope that "the obstacles in the political process in Iraq would be removed and that the next Iraqi government would hold its responsibility and implement the provisions of the constitution."