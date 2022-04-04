Leader Barzani: KHABAT Newspaper published a peaceful message to the Kurdish people

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, said that the Central Newspaper of the Kurdistan Democratic Party is a platform to deliver an authentic and peaceful message to the Kurdish people.

On the sixty-third anniversary of its public establishment (in 1959), the Kurdish leader stressed that the Khabat “played a leading and professional role in defending national and patriotic gains, adherence to the law and journalistic work during the liberation movement of the Kurdish people.”

“Khabat Newspaper is working sincerely to raise the level of national awareness and peaceful coexistence.” He added.