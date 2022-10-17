Leader Barzani, British Ambassador stress the necessity to form the federal government

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, met a British delegation headed by Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson and Consul General David Hunt.

According to Barzani’s office, the two sides discussed the political developments in Iraq.

They stressed the necessity to take “urgent steps” to form the new government, and implement the ministerial program that “all parties participating in the political process, must agree on as a “roadmap” to “achieve stability.”

Both agreed on the important role of empowering women and the KDP leader affirmed that Party is a “pioneer” in this regard.