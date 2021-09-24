Le Drian stresses his country's support for Iraq

Shafaq News/ French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that he had "comprehensive and trust-filled" talks with Iraqi President Barham Salih yesterday.

Le Drian tweeted today, "After the Baghdad conference on August 28 and the ministerial meeting in New York on September 21, I reiterated France's support for Iraq and the regional dialogue."

Iraq has become an arena for conflicting parties, including Iran, the US, Israel, and Gulf countries.

These meetings came months after Iran and Saudi Arabia resumed direct talks in Iraq, which helped defuse the escalating tension in the Middle East.