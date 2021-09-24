Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Le Drian stresses his country's support for Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-24T08:05:02+0000
Le Drian stresses his country's support for Iraq

Shafaq News/ French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that he had "comprehensive and trust-filled" talks with Iraqi President Barham Salih yesterday.

Le Drian tweeted today, "After the Baghdad conference on August 28 and the ministerial meeting in New York on September 21, I reiterated France's support for Iraq and the regional dialogue."

Iraq has become an arena for conflicting parties, including Iran, the US, Israel, and Gulf countries.

These meetings came months after Iran and Saudi Arabia resumed direct talks in Iraq, which helped defuse the escalating tension in the Middle East.

related

Kurdistan is a haven for free people, Barham Salih says

Date: 2021-09-12 21:56:51
Kurdistan is a haven for free people, Barham Salih says

Salih: to insure “Justice” to all Iraqis

Date: 2020-12-17 08:46:54
Salih: to insure “Justice” to all Iraqis

Al-Kadhimi’s visit to Riyadh is successful in all terms, Iraq’s President, King Salman of Saudi Arabia

Date: 2021-04-16 20:09:28
Al-Kadhimi’s visit to Riyadh is successful in all terms, Iraq’s President, King Salman of Saudi Arabia

Salih discusses bilateral relations with the Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense

Date: 2021-05-11 17:01:17
Salih discusses bilateral relations with the Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense

Salih discusses bilateral relations with the Pakistani Minister of Military Production

Date: 2021-01-26 10:57:22
Salih discusses bilateral relations with the Pakistani Minister of Military Production

President Salih approves the Federal budget law

Date: 2021-04-08 11:14:57
President Salih approves the Federal budget law

Salih: The Levant is unimaginable without its Christians

Date: 2021-03-05 13:39:09
Salih: The Levant is unimaginable without its Christians

Barham Salih condemns the Sadr City attack..al-Kaabi warns of the timing and location

Date: 2021-07-19 21:07:22
Barham Salih condemns the Sadr City attack..al-Kaabi warns of the timing and location