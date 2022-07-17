Lawyer asks public prosecutor to probe "dangerous" voicenotes attributed to al-Maliki

Shafaq News/ A lawyer filed a motion to the Iraqi public prosecutor to probe leaked statements attributed to a former prime minister of the country and a leader of a large bloc in the Iraqi legislative body.

The motion filed by lawyer Zeinab Jasem Baqer to the public prosecutor's bureau at the court of al-Karkh contained a reference to leaked voicenotes attributed to the head of the State of Law bloc, Nouri al-Maliki.

The lawyer ascribed the content of the voicenotes as "dangerous to the country's national security" as it "might start a civil war."

Baqer asked the public prosecutor to start an investigation to identify the parties that leaked or fabricated those voicenotes to frame al-Maliki.