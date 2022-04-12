Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Lawmakers to vote on authorizing al-Kadhimi's government to submit bills to the parliament 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-12T13:32:47+0000
Lawmakers to vote on authorizing al-Kadhimi's government to submit bills to the parliament 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament will vote on authorizing the caretaker government led by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to submit the 2022 budget bill to the council of representatives, Deputy Speaker Hakem al-Zameli said on Tuesday.

Al-Zameli's remarks came during a meeting he held with the members of the parliamentary finance committee to discuss the emergent budget to support the national food security and development. 

"This bill would not replace a budget. It only aims to address the exceptional emergencies in the country," he said, according to a statement issued by his office. 

Al-Zameli said that the parliament will vote on authorizing al-Kadhimi's government to submit the budget bill and other crucial acts to the parliament.

The Deputy Parliament Speaker instructed the parliamentary finance committee to submit a copy of the budget bill with the suggested amendments as soon as it is completed.

The committee and its rapporteur presented a detailed preview of the budget bill and the course it has gone through so far, indicating that it has reached its final stages, the statement said.

related

Independent popular bloc: we boycotted the Parliament Speaker's vote

Date: 2022-01-10 13:28:52
Independent popular bloc: we boycotted the Parliament Speaker's vote

Parliament to pass the Federal Court bill today, and the budget tomorrow

Date: 2021-03-18 15:08:21
Parliament to pass the Federal Court bill today, and the budget tomorrow

The Iraqi Parliament denies the occurrence of a dispute between Al-Halbousi and his deputy

Date: 2020-11-13 13:28:46
The Iraqi Parliament denies the occurrence of a dispute between Al-Halbousi and his deputy

There is no real will among MPs to amend the system of the electoral districts, MP says

Date: 2021-02-04 10:32:48
There is no real will among MPs to amend the system of the electoral districts, MP says

Iraqi Parliament submits the Federal Budget Law to the Presidency of the Republic

Date: 2021-04-06 14:57:10
Iraqi Parliament submits the Federal Budget Law to the Presidency of the Republic

A brawl between Sunni blocs in the Iraqi Parliament

Date: 2021-03-01 16:16:16
A brawl between Sunni blocs in the Iraqi Parliament

Parliament to recommend dismissing MoH al-Tamimi, a source says

Date: 2021-04-26 11:20:27
Parliament to recommend dismissing MoH al-Tamimi, a source says

Iraqi Parliament approves the law of funding the elections

Date: 2020-12-17 18:36:33
Iraqi Parliament approves the law of funding the elections