Lawmakers to vote on authorizing al-Kadhimi's government to submit bills to the parliament

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-12T13:32:47+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament will vote on authorizing the caretaker government led by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to submit the 2022 budget bill to the council of representatives, Deputy Speaker Hakem al-Zameli said on Tuesday. Al-Zameli's remarks came during a meeting he held with the members of the parliamentary finance committee to discuss the emergent budget to support the national food security and development. "This bill would not replace a budget. It only aims to address the exceptional emergencies in the country," he said, according to a statement issued by his office. Al-Zameli said that the parliament will vote on authorizing al-Kadhimi's government to submit the budget bill and other crucial acts to the parliament. The Deputy Parliament Speaker instructed the parliamentary finance committee to submit a copy of the budget bill with the suggested amendments as soon as it is completed. The committee and its rapporteur presented a detailed preview of the budget bill and the course it has gone through so far, indicating that it has reached its final stages, the statement said.

