Lawmakers present a motion to break off ties with Turkey

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-21T13:13:54+0000
Shafaq News/ A group of lawmakers presented will present a motion to break off the diplomatic and commercial ties with Turkey in the aftermath of the Turkish bombing of a resort in Duhok yesterday, Wednesday.

In a press conference along with some of his colleagues, the member of al-Azm parliamentary, Mohammad al-Nouri, said, "we want an actual response to the Turkish violations. We demand expelling the Turkish ambassador and recalling the Iraqi ambassador in Ankara."

The legislators demanded the Iraqi government cut commercial ties with Turkey and boycott Turkish products.

"We will present a bill to organize the Iraqi-Turkish ties," he said, "we will proceed with holding an extraordinary session. We have collected more than 100 signatures and will present the motion to the speaker as soon as possible."

