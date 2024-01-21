Lawmakers in Iraq face pressure to amend 2024 budget

Shafaq News/ Iraqi lawmakers are facing pressure to amend provisions of the 2024 budget, which was passed by parliament last year as a three-year financial plan for 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Mustafa Sanad, a member of the parliamentary financial committee, told the Shafaq News Agency on Sunday that there are "legal and political pressures" to amend the budget.

He pointed to a provision in the general budget that requires the government to send tables for the following year for the purpose of amending them.

Sind explained that the "political pressure is from the Kurdistan Region and the prime minister to amend the clause related to the region." He noted that "this amendment will come from the government, but there is no specific date for sending the amendment to the parliament."

Sind continued, "If the amendment to the budget reaches parliament, the council has many amendments, including the addition of important provisions, such as allocating job grades, the medical internship file, and the appointment of the first in the colleges, on the grounds that the appointments were for the 2023 budget and have ended."