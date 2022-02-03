Lawmakers file a complaint to challenge Zebari's candidature

Shafaq News/ A group of lawmakers have reportedly filed a complaint to annul the candidature of Hoshyar Zebari to the presidency, a source revealed on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that five MPs, two of whom belong to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), have lodged the complaint in their official capacity.

The lawmakers claimed that the KDP candidate does not meet the constitutional qualifications for the position for being dismissed from the Ministry of Finance in 2016 for corruption suspicions.