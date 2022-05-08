Report

Lawmaker warns that Iraq's wheat reserves do not suffice for a month

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-08T10:18:59+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's wheat stocks might be depleted in less than a month, lawmaker Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani said in a statement on Sunday.

"So far, the marketed amount of wheat has been 300 thousand tons. However, the amount expected to be marketed is less than 1.5 million tons," al-Sudani said.

The lawmaker dismissed the near depletion of wheat reserves as "a depiction of the government's failure in administering a crucial file that impacts the people's sustenance."

"Some neighboring countries, who are poor when compared to Iraq's financial resources, have a strategic reserve of six to nine months. On the other hand, Iraq, whose monthly need of wheat flour is 450 thousand tons, only has 300 thousand tons."

