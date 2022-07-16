Lawmaker warns of "clinical death" of Iraq's youth

Shafaq News/ A member of the Iraqi parliament warned of a "clinical death" of Iraq's educated unemployed youth under the current social welfare system, urging the government to devise a comprehensive plan to accommodate them.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, lawmaker Thaer Makhif said, "unemployment has become prevalent in all the strata of the Iraqi community. Even higher education graduates are unemployed. The government does nothing more than enlisting them for social welfare."

Dismissing it as "clinical death", the lawmaker said that giving salaries to unemployed young people is detrimental.

"Indeed, I support social welfare. However, the majority are competent and capable. They can work. When they are given a salary like in a regular job, it will backlash," he said, "some of them are demanding to be 'appointed' as unemployed."

"More than 65% of Babel's youth are unemployed," he said.

Makhif said that the next government shall be capable of meeting the demands of the people and avoid financial corruption that plunged the country into chaos.