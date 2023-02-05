Lawmaker survives an assassination attempt in southern Iraq

2023-02-05T19:30:57.000000Z

Shafaq News/ Iraqi lawmaker Ali Saadoun al-Lami has survived an assassination attempt in Maysan's capital city, Amarah, a source revealed on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of unknown assailants reportedly sprayed al-Lami's vehicle with bullets in the Dobaysat area near the Baghdad bus station.

"The lawmaker's bodyguards reacted to the source of fire and forced them to flee," the source concluded.

Related News

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English كوردى عربي
English كوردى عربي
Radio