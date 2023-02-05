Lawmaker survives an assassination attempt in southern Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraqi lawmaker Ali Saadoun al-Lami has survived an assassination attempt in Maysan's capital city, Amarah, a source revealed on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of unknown assailants reportedly sprayed al-Lami's vehicle with bullets in the Dobaysat area near the Baghdad bus station.

"The lawmaker's bodyguards reacted to the source of fire and forced them to flee," the source concluded.