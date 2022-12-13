Lawmaker suggests reorganizing security bodies

Shafaq News/ Iraqi lawmaker Karim Oleywi al-Mohammadawi on Tuesday called for a thorough revision of the security plans devised to combat the prevalent phenomena of drug abuse and moral degeneration.

Al-Mohammadawi's remarks came during a meeting with Iraq's National Security Advisor Qasem al-Araji earlier today.

The member of the parliament's defense and security committee said that the security bodies of the Iraqi state should undergo a total reorganization, stressing that new comprehensive plans should be devised in order to stop the drug gangs that are no less perilous than ISIS gangs themselves.

"We, in our turn, will focus on putting an end to these crimes. We aspire to introduce amendments to the penal code in order to make truly, and not superficially, deterrent," he concluded.